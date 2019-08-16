× FREE family event offers haircuts, family portraits, groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY — Back to school is an expensive time of year for families.

There is a FREE family event in Oklahoma City this weekend.

The organizers of Love OKC are providing hair cuts, health services, family portraits and more!!

LoveOKC will be held at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mission is to provide hope.

Last year, they served about 5,000 people.

This year, they are hoping to double their numbers and provide free services to 10,000 Oklahomans.

Here’s more information: Love OKC