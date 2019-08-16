Guthrie Public Schools purchases 38 acres of land

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A local school district has purchased dozens of acres of land on the east side of Guthrie.

According to a news release, Guthrie Public Schools spent $264,000 for 38.4 acres of land north of Hwy 33 and west of Heather Rd. on the east side of Guthrie. The land was sold at a public auction by Bank 7.

“The purchase of this land gives the district many options to address future needs. We are attempting to be proactive rather than reactive. The location is very favorable for proximity to residential growth of the district and includes full access to utilities,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson, with Guthrie Public Schools.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the land is expected to be used for a future school site.

The purchase is expected to be approved by the Guthrie Board of Education next month.

“With the purchase of this property today we are able to realize another step in our vision for Guthrie Public Schools. We are excited to set the groundwork for great things to come for our future Bluejays!” said Guthrie Public School Board of Education President Tina Smedley.