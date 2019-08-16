“It’s a little disconcerting,” Neighbors react to deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead and two others are injured following an altercation between a large group of people that led to a shooting outside a northeast Oklahoma City home.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home near Hefner and Broadway Extension on Vail Circle.

"It's a little disconcerting. Might want to beef up the firepower at my house," Jordan Kraft told News 4.

Kraft said he’s a little unsure about his new neighborhood following a deadly shooting right behind his duplex.

"It was pretty crazy. I woke up and was like what?” Kraft said. “Kind of panicked a little.”

While police taped off the crime scene that stretched between several homes, Kraft said his roommate woke him up with the alarming news.

"He said he heard 10 gunshots and then a car just sped by pretty quick," he said.

Moments before that, police said there was a confrontation involving a large group of people at a home behind Kraft’s duplex.

"It appears that a carload of subjects showed up, we're told, in a black SUV, possibly a Chevy blazer or a GMC, confronted some people in the house and then started shooting," Lt. Cody Koelsch, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Three people were hit by those bullets.

One of them, 27-year-old Robert Wilkins, died in the front yard. 44-year-old Jeffrey Berry was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of another home nearby and 21-year-old Danquan Howard later showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

"Just horrible. I don't know what made someone want to do that," Kraft said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200