Man arrested in connection to series of medical marijuana dispensary break-ins

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa say a man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into three different medical marijuana dispensaries.

Employees at Medijuana say thieves caused quite a bit of damage when they attempted to break into the dispensary on Saturday. That same day, investigators determined the same suspect broke into two other dispensaries.

Investigators say they were able to track down one of the suspects, Keyshawn Kaufman.

Authorities told FOX 23 that a Tulsa police officer spotted Kaufman’s vehicle and recognized it from one of the businesses’ surveillance videos.

Kaufman was taken into custody on three complaints of second-degree burglary and one count of attempted second-degree burglary.