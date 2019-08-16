News 4 captures the moment Pottawatomie Co. deputies arrest alleged child abuser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Okla. - A man accused of sexually abusing two young children was hauled off to jail Friday and News 4 was there when he was arrested to get his side of the story.

"I am not guilty," Dillon Soloman of Tecumseh said to News 4 as he was getting into a deputy's vehicle.

He's been arrested on complaints of lewd or indecent proposal or acts with a child under the age of 16, and abuse/neglect/exploitation or sexual abuse of a child.

Two children not related to Soloman pointed to him as their abuser.

"They were kind of really nervous during it. They wanted to color, I mean they`re children," said Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Dep. Dakota Etiere, "but they did disclose when they had their SANE exams to the nurse."

But after he was put in handcuffs, Soloman told News 4 it's not true.

"DHS worker came in to talk to us," Soloman said. "This is all a misunderstanding... A misunderstanding that shouldn't have got dragged out."

He said the story was made up.

But deputies disagree, saying they're glad he's off the street.

"I believe the children, absolutely," Dep. Etiere said. "I mean children are so vulnerable to a lot of things and personal experiences, the younger kids, I mean it`s hard to believe that they`re lying about something that they`ve never witnessed before."

Soloman was interviewed at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office before he was booked into the Safety Center.