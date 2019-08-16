× Oklahoma City Animal Welfare looking for loving families during ‘Clear the Shelter Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – As students across the state are heading back to school, a local animal shelter is hoping that some families are looking to grow.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is participating in ‘Clear the Shelter Day’ on Saturday in hopes of finding a loving home for every dog and cat in their custody.

From 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, adoption fees for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be waived.

All adoptable animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations, are microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.