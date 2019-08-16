× Oklahoma City Zoo earns $10,000 conservation donation through pollinator event

OKLAHOMA CITY – An organization that aims to help pollinators is receiving a big boost in funding after the Oklahoma City Zoo placed second in an online public voting contest.

Recently, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden placed second in the online public voting contest highlighting inclusive, family-friendly, volunteer activities at facilities that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Since it finished in the top two, the Oklahoma City Zoo will receive a $10,000 conservation donation, which will go toward Okies for Monarchs.

Organizers say the zoo earned second place with its pollinator planting event where over 600 guests planted 676 plants while learning about the importance of pollinators to a healthy ecosystem.

“The Oklahoma City Zoo is extremely grateful to our community supporters who voted for our video and helped us earn this incredible win for Okies for Monarchs and pollinator conservation,” said Rebecca Snyder, Oklahoma City Zoo curator of conservation and science. “As a founding member of Okies for Monarchs, we join them in their efforts to protect these vulnerable insects and know this donation will allow them to continue supporting efforts to educate and inform Oklahomans about the value of all pollinators and the simple steps they can take to protect them.”