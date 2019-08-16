Oklahoma City’s rideshare game show: The Nightly Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - He comes out long after the sun goes down, never before 9 o'clock.

Landscaper by day, Scott Lancaster is an Uber and Lyft driver by night.

"You know what?" he queries early in his shift. "I think I'm really unique."

Lancaster, his white Kia hatchback, cell phone, GoPro camera, and bright interior lights play a significant role in his own rideshare game show.

"It's a trivia game, random trivia from all over the board," he said.

His own rules are pretty simple; get permission from potential players while they're still able to make sound decisions.

Scott says, "I usually gauge people when they walk up to the car."

He presents them with a possible prize.

Lancaster reaches for a 100 Grand candy bar on the dashboard, smiles, and says, "You're playing for a hundred grand. See? It says so right there."

He also presents them with a challenge if they get any question wrong.

Scott has a ride-along on this Friday night, so it takes a little while for the first volunteers to come forward.

Lancaster says groups of riders are always more willing to play.

They can also collaborate on questions like, who was the shortest ever player in the NBA?

A group of 3 riders answers Spud Webb.

Lancaster says, "Nope. Mugsy Bogues."

Screams from the back seat go something like, "NO! I knew it!"

"Everybody loves it," says Scott. "I get a lot of support from it, and it's really a lot of fun."

So where was Caesar salad first invented?

"Mexico," says Lancaster.

What do you call a group of whales?

"School," answers one pair of riders.

"Pod," correctly answers another group who cheer in unison when they hear they were right.

The Nightly Driver is social media's answer to the old Cash Cab show, but Lancaster never drops his fares off early for giving wrong answers.

On this night, participants have to take something called the 'Jelly Belly Bean Boozle Challenge'.

One of the flavors is either, "Chocolate Pudding or Canned Dog Food," smiles Scott.

Win or lose, they all leave having had an entertaining ride home.

"This is like a dream come true," gushes one rider after playing. Both riders and driver agree that's what we all want anyway.

You can find episodes of The Nightly Driver on YouTube.

'Is This a Great State or What?' is sponsored by WEOKIE.