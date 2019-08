BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma daycare worker found herself in hot water after she allegedly bit a child in her care.

Bartlesville police arrested 30-year-old Ashley Estes for child abuse after she admitted to biting a child on the forearm.

According to FOX 23, Estes told police that the 11-month-old wouldn’t stop biting another child, so she bit him back.

Officials say she was immediately fired from Kidde Corner Learning Center following the incident.