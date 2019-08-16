× One dead, two injured after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A large fight outside a home in northeast Oklahoma City turned deadly overnight.

Early Friday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a large fight near Hefner and Broadway Extension.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the front of a home.

Authorities say another victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found in the backyard of the home next door. While they were investigating the scene, a third shooting victim showed up at a local hospital.

Unfortunately, they do not have a good description of the suspects.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.