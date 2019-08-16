Parents fed up with conditions at OKCPS middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One week of school down for Oklahoma City Public Schools, and parents are already expressing concerns.

"The prison pipeline is what they`re saying, talking about overcrowding," said one concerned parent.

One parent didn't want to show her face on camera, in fear that her kids would receive backlash, but she's so concerned with what she's seen she wanted her voice to be heard.

"The high-fiving on the first day of school was nice and everything, but where are ya'll going to be the remainder of this year?" she said.

She says she's tried to voice concerns to Oklahoma City Public Schools, but they've fallen on deaf ears.

"This is our neighborhood, this is our school, so what are you gonna do to better our kids and better our school?"

She blames the district's 'Pathway to Greatness' plan for severe overcrowding, but in an email, the district tells News 4: "The current enrollment number for FD Moon is 679, which is considered normal for a middle school."

The parent says "several students don`t get to eat lunch because of the time constraint and the number of students that`s there."

She also claims some kids are eating as early as 10:15.

"They`re going to be hungry all day because school doesn`t dismiss until 4 o'clock," she said.

Another major concern, she says classrooms don't have enough textbooks.

The district says there are 27 to 30 students in each class at F.D. Moon, and the mother says they have less than 10 books a classroom.

The district says: "F.D. Moon received their science materials this week. Textbooks are continuing to make their way to the school."

"It`s not making it any better when your child comes home and says well mamma we didn`t do any work today because we didn`t have any books," she said.

If these issues aren't resolved, this mother says she may have to take drastic measures.

"I want them to be able to be with their friends, I want them to be with the teachers that they established a relationship with already because there`s a lot of amazing teachers up there," she said.