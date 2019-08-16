Parents still seeking answers after being frustrated with youth camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Parents who sent their children to a youth camp in Norman are frustrated with the organization.

Connor, 8, and 6-year-old Beckham participated in a four-day camp put on by Wichita-based American Baseball Camps.

Last month, Connor's mom, Trista Dawson, told News 4 that the whole thing was poorly organized.

She wasn't the only one who was upset with how the camp turned out.

“I feel like what was promised to us was definitely not delivered,” Melissa Haeske told News 4.

Their biggest complaint is with the way the camp was run. There was only one coach and a pair of helpers for nearly 30 kids.

The start of camp was delayed after the original location was moved 45-minutes away last minute, and several kids overheated due to broken water fountains.

“No, there was no water, except for what they brought, and they went through that so fast,” Melissa Haeske.

The kids were also promised a Slip 'N Slide baseball with kiddie pools for bases, but that was a no show.

Wichita-based American Baseball Camps CEO Nick Rotola told the In Your Corner team, "80 percent of the accusations are invalid...and the other 20 percent have been dealt with."

He gave the parents the option of a deep discount to send their kids to next year's metro camp.

Rotola is not budging on his strict no-refund policy

In fact, Rotola is now doubling down saying the parents “were not promised a refund, because it does not fall under our refund policy which is clearly outlined on all camp pages."

Unhappy parents were hoping for a least a phone call, but say they got an email, which still fails to address their concerns.

Dawson plans to sue Rotola in the coming weeks.