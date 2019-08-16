Parrots seized from Oklahoma City home on road to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of parrots that was seized from an Oklahoma City home is now on the road to recovery.

On June 26, officers from multiple agencies were called to a home near N.W. 23rd and Council after neighbors reported hearing more than a dozen birds in a garage, along with a strong odor.

According to court documents, officers discovered 14 birds in cages in the garage.

Animal control officers described the living conditions as “horrible,” and officials say there was no water to the house and no air conditioning in the garage.

The birds were also in “various stages of feather loss.”

Last month, the parrots' owner, 66-year-old Paul Fondren, was charged with animal cruelty. Court records indicate that his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Now, the parrots are on the road to recovery.

Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are nursing the parrots back to health.