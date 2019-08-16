× Police investigating what led up to shooting in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. – Officials say one person was injured after a shooting in El Reno .

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, authorities were called to a reported shooting near Lakeview Drive and Homestead in El Reno.

At this point, police are asking those who live in the area for their help to figure out what led up to the shooting. They are asking for security camera footage from anyone who lives close to the scene.

Right now, the victim’s condition has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.