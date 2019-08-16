Police release intense body camera video of Edmond shooting suspect arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - New charges and a dramatic new look in an Edmond shooting that allegedly started with an under-age prostitute and a plan to steal money from a man who made an offer.

18-year-old Isaiah Williams is accused of being the man behind the gun.

The man on the run from the law was stopped by Oklahoma City Police near Nichols Hills.

Body camera video shows Williams getting out of the car and putting his hands in the air. But that's when things take a turn for the worse.

Police say while an officer was repositioning the handcuffs, Williams made a break for it.

According to documents, Williams punched the officer in the face and knocked the officer's gun out of its holster.

Body camera records officers saying, “Hey! There is a gun. Did he pull someone's gun out or is it his?”

For more than five minutes, police wrestle with Williams on the ground. The 18-year-old crying out several times for his grandmother.

Williams is accused of being the gunman just one day before in a shooting near UCO.

The break in the case coming from a 17-year-old who told police she agreed to have sex with the victim for cash. Williams allegedly saying "I need that money" and a plan was hatched.

That victim was shot in the shoulder. His neighbors told News 4 he was home from the hospital the day after.