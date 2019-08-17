Bad luck caught on camera: Metro man’s new tires stolen less than two years after truck allegedly set on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Security cameras caught a man stealing truck tires worth $1,200 dollars out of the back of an Oklahoma’s City man’s truck Monday afternoon.

Victor Paneque says he bought the tires 30 minutes earlier from his uncle, drove home, went inside to get something to eat, and before he came back out, the tires were gone.

He ran inside to check the cameras, and he saw a man in a large sweatshirt taking them out of his truck bed and loading them into a black Dodge before driving off.

“Maye if somebody happens to see the video and the notice the vehicle ad the person. Maybe they walk a certain way or whatever,” Paneque told News 4. “I hope somebody can call and point the finger.”

To make matters worse, this comes just over a year and a half after a similar incident happened to Paneque.

In January of 2018, his cameras caught someone messing with his old work truck then lighting it on fire.

He says police never caught the person responsible for blowing up his truck.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He hopes there’s something in the video this time that helps authorities catch the person responsible.

“The sweatshirt he’s wearing to cover up. There’s a logo on the back, it looks like a heart or a triangle or something. There’s some writing on it,” Paneque said. “He has a certain mannerism when he’s walking around.”

In the security video, you can see Paneque comes out to find the tires stolen around three minutes after the thieves made their getaway.

Paneque says they are lucky he didn’t catch them in the act.

“I don’t want to sound like a violent person, but I have a gun within my reach often because of what happened to my truck the first time,” Paneque said. “I don’t know what would have transpired at that moment, but I know the news would have been involved.”