Clear the Shelters kicks off at OKC Animal Welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pet lovers lined up outside the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Shelter to adopt pet dogs and cats as part of the annual Clear The Shelters campaign spearheaded by the NBC television network, of which News 4 is an affiliate.

Tina Rimmer, OKC Animal Welfare shelter supervisor said, “there’s really nothing like seeing someone adopt a dog or a cat. It is so exciting because you’re bringing home a new member of the family.”

More than 250 dogs and cats today are seeking new homes and adoption charges are waived today so Oklahomans can adopt their pet for free.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, 86 dogs and 74 cats have been adopted.

Judging by the crowd and the smiles on the faces and all of the doggy kisses going around, it was a big success.