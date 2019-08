× Firefighters battle NW OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters battled a blaze inside a northwest Oklahoma City home Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 10000 block of N University Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Battalion Cheif Chad Everrett says the fire looks to be accidental at this time.