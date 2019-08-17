IDEMIA preparing for public roll out of Mobile ID in Oklahoma with beta program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The state of Oklahoma is offering a new Mobile Driver's License Beta Program for up to 10,000 testers. This allows Oklahoma drivers to scan their license to have a digital copy of their ID on their smart phones. You will be able to use the Mobile ID for everything from buying alcohol, to getting pulled over by the police.

IDEMIA is the company that makes traditional driver's licenses for Oklahoma, and 34 other states, and it says Mobile ID is more secure than a physical license. "We`re taking all this data and checking it real time against the system of record," IDEMIA Senior VP of Identity Matt Thompson said. "When I show you a physical license, you might be able to see that it`s still active, but you don`t know if any information on that has changed."

When you sign up for Mobile ID through the app, you will take a picture of the front and back of your license, you will also take a selfie. DPS will use that selfie and information to validate your ID on your phone. I the app the selfie will move, and there's also a digital water mark help verify the license is legitimate. IDEMIA says it also has safety measures in case your phone is lost or stolen. “You can easily take a self-image, a selfie image again, and we can match you back to the system of record and re-provision you to another device," Thompson told News 4. "And revoke the credential that exists on the other device you lost.”

Thompson says while users are getting used to the Mobile ID, IDEMIA is also working to make sure people now that it is an acceptable form of identification. "We`re also in the process of educating local law enforcement, and meeting with local business owners," Thompson said. "To educate them on how to accept it and work with them to get their requirements before the public launch in October."

The App and service is free for one year, then it will cost less than $5 annually.

To sign up for the Oklahoma Mobile ID Beta Program click here.