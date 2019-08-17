Love OKC provides over $1 million in free resources to thousands of families on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love OKC One Day event took place at the Oklahoma Fairgrounds on Saturday. The event provided over $1 million in free resources for Oklahoma families.

“We set a goal this year of 10,000,” said Mike Emmelhainz, Love OKC One Day Executive Director.

Emmelhainz said this is the 8th annual event, growing each year since it began.

“In those 7 years, we’ve served over 41,000 people and had over 11,000 volunteers,” Emmelhainz said.

With over 35 organizations coming together to provide free services, it’s an event for any family or individual who may be in need

“We have haircuts, we have medical services, dental services, community service, resources, we have a job fair as well,” volunteer Farah Stout said.

The group even gave out lunch, family portraits and fun for the little ones.

Now Love OKC has partnered up with Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide transportation for those who need it.

“We have bus stops at the different schools, so they’re bussing families in, letting them be able to enjoy the resources, get the things they need, then they’re taking them back,” Stout said.

“It takes a lot of teamwork. When you give back to the community and invest like this event does, it’s a team sport,” Emmelhainz said.

At the end of the day, those who participated got a coupon to get groceries and other necessities for their family.