OSU student wins new car at Bob Moore blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was an exciting morning at Bob Moore Ford as four lucky blood donors to the Bob Moore Blood Drive were selected for a chance to win a new Ford Fiesta.

Each was given a key to a car, but only one key worked on the Ford Fiesta.

Today’s winner was Jocelyn Schifferdecker of Tulsa.

She sat inside, inserted the car key into the ignition and PRESTO, it started.

She was totally surprised when she heard the engine kick on and couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I feel really good. I’m like, shaking I guess,” said Schifferdecker.

Schifferdecker is an 18-year-old student at Oklahoma State University and has been donating blood to the Oklahoma Blood Institute for nearly two years and she encourages everybody to do so.

Bob Moore Ford General Manager, Ben Hayes congratulated her and said, “we have great folks like Jocelyn giving blood, saving lives and were thankful Bob Moore Ford could be part of giving away a new Ford Fiesta. Jocelyn is our winner today. And remember to give blood and save lives.”

During summertime, blood supply levels get low so the Oklahoma Blood Institute, the Bob Moore Auto Group, and News 4 work closely together to raise awareness and encourage Oklahomans to donate blood.