× Teen serving life sentence pleads guilty to more counts

TULSA, Okla. – An 18-year-old serving life without parole for a 2017 crime spree that included the killing of an Oklahoma teacher and rape of an 81-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to four unrelated crimes committed the same year.

The Tulsa World reports that Deonte James Green entered the guilty pleas Friday in a Tulsa court to a charge of burglary, another charge of larceny of an automobile and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was sentenced Friday to more than 25 years in prison.

Green was sentenced in July 2019 to life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder of teacher Shane Anderson. He was also sentenced to 100 years in prison for other crimes committed.

The Tulsa World reports Green’s sentence is the harshest sentence for a minor in Tulsa County since 2004.