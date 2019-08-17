× USGS: 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded near Quinton

QUINTON, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community may have felt the ground shake as an earthquake was recorded on Saturday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was centered about 3 miles east of Quinton.

This is the latest occurrence of an earthquake that was 3.0 magnitude or higher in recent weeks.

More than two dozen quakes were tracked by the Oklahoma Geological Survey west of Kingfisher in late July.