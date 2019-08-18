Authorities identify cause, victim of deadly I-35 crash

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details in a crash that claimed the life of a Moore man.

The crash happened August 15, at around 11:15 a.m., on I-35 northbound, approximately 3.6 miles southwest of Wayne.

According to a trooper’s report, 40-year-old Roberto Nieto, of Moore, was driving southbound on I-35 when he struck the rear of a semi that was stopped in the outside lane due to construction.

Nieto was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was treated and released from a hospital for injuries.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to “inattention.”