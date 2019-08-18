Cushing Lake closed due to situation involving dam, city officials say 

CUSHING, Okla. – City officials in Cushing say they are monitoring a situation involving the Cushing Lake dam.

According to city officials on Sunday, there has been a breach of the concrete structure beneath the surface, “which is allowing water to pass unrestricted yet controlled, meaning there has not been a complete dam failure.”

The area north of the dam is mostly fields and livestock, no structures, and police are notifying those who have property and livestock downstream of the dam.

City officials say several agencies are assisting with the incident, including Cushing police, fire and emergency management, the Payne County Sheriff’s Department and their drone team, Payne County District No. 1, Professional Engineering Consultants of Tulsa, Gose and Associates engineering firm of Stillwater, and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) Dam Safety Unit. City officials have also spoken with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa Division and the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management in Oklahoma City to make them aware of this event.

A command center has been established.

Cushing Lake is closed to use until further notice.