Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle in Tulsa; officials search for driver of vehicle 

TULSA, Okla. – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car at an intersection in Tulsa. Police say they are now looking for the driver of the car who left the scene after the accident.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa police responded to the area near 31st and Mingo for a crash.

According to FOX 23, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly 100 mph, when he crashed into a black Honda turning left in the intersection.

The motorcyclist, who may have been involved in a chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol before the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Honda fled the scene and may be hurt due to the impact of the crash. Officials are still looking for the driver.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.