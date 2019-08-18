“No credible threat at this time,” Possible “threat of violence” prompts OKCPD, Canadian County Sheriff’s Office investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A possible “threat of violence” prompted an investigation from Oklahoma City police and the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department on Sunday, they were contacted by several “concerned citizens about a possible threat of violence that was said to take place somewhere in the OKC/Yukon area.”

Police say investigators with the department and sheriff’s office investigated the possible threat and determined there is no credible threat at this time.

“A fantastic example of see something say something! Thank you to everyone who reached out to us to ensure we were aware of the potential threat!” said the department on Facebook.

