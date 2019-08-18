× Officials investigating after child shot, killed in Clinton

CLINTON, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a child was shot and killed over the weekend in Clinton.

According to the Clinton Daily News, Clinton police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called to a home Saturday evening near 15th and Dunn.

An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot, officials say.

The paper reports the incident is being treated as a homicide but “may have been the result of a gun accident.”

The incident remains under investigation.