Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Inside lane of busy interstate in Oklahoma City reopens following semi crash 

Posted 9:21 am, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, August 18, 2019

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: The inside lane of I-44 westbound near May has reopened. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A semi crash in Oklahoma City has shut down the westbound lanes of a busy interstate.

At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of I-44 near May were closed due to the incident.

Officials tell News 4 there are no reports of any injuries.

What led up to the crash is unknown at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.