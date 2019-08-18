× Inside lane of busy interstate in Oklahoma City reopens following semi crash

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: The inside lane of I-44 westbound near May has reopened.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A semi crash in Oklahoma City has shut down the westbound lanes of a busy interstate.

At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of I-44 near May were closed due to the incident.

Officials tell News 4 there are no reports of any injuries.

What led up to the crash is unknown at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.