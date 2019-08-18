Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Steve Agee, Susan Winchester stop by Flash Point

Posted 11:54 am, August 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Steve Agee, Dean of OCU School of Business, stopped by and Susan Winchester, (R) former state representative, filled in for Todd Lamb, joining Mike Turpen and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team talked about Israel reversing course after barring two members of the United States Congress from entering Israel. One of the women was allowed to enter the country to see her 90-year-old grandmother, reports the New York Times.

