UCO Looks to Break Out in 2019

The University of Central Oklahoma is looking for a breakout season in 2019. That after going 8-4 in each of the last two seasons. Both of those seasons produced bowl wins for the Bronchos.

On offense, UCO has a wealth of talent. Especially with the quarterbacks. The Bronchos could theoretically play four quarterbacks this fall. And the coaching staff would be ok with each and every one of them taking snaps. Chandler Garrett, Keats Calhoon, Will Collins and newcomer Brandon George could all see playing time this year. All of which are from Oklahoma.

George, a Jones High School alum, joined the Bronchos this off-season as a transfer. He's just a redshirt sophomore. He's not the only transfer expected to make an impact. Taj Griffin joins UCO as a running back transfer from the University of Oregon. Griffin saw action in four games last season but wanted to see significant playing time this year. His final year of eligibility.

The Bronchos return three starters from last seasons defense, including O'Shay Harris. He happened to be an All-American at safety last season, but has moved to cornerback this year. A move he's comfortable with.

UCO head coach Nick Bobeck enters his eighth season looking to make the jump to the NCAA Playoffs. Even though the Bronchos are picked to finish fourth in the MIAA. That quest begins Thursday, September 5th, when UCO plays host to Pittsburg State inside Wantland Stadium.

Nick Bobeck sat down exclusively with Dylan Buckingham to discuss the upcoming season. You can find that in the video above.