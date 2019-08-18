Yukon police searching for man who escaped during arrest

YUKON, Okla. – Yukon police are looking for a man who escaped while he was under arrest over the weekend.

On Sunday, Yukon police conducted a traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Elm Ave. on a vehicle driven by Sierra Rhodes, 24.

Yukon police say during the traffic stop, Rhodes gave officers false information about his identity.

Police determined Rhodes’ identity and discovered he had two active warrants for his arrest in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.

Rhodes was arrested and put in a patrol vehicle, but was able to escape from the backseat.

Police say he does not have a current residence and may be staying with friends.

His warrants in Oklahoma County are for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of firearms after former conviction, possession of stolen property and attempting to elude police. He also has an active warrant in Pottawatomie County for failure to appear in court.

If you know his whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency or the Yukon Police Department at (405) 354-2553.