Beto O’Rourke makes special stop in the Sooner State

While touring the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke told reporters that he does not support the death penalty for domestic terrorists but understands not everyone agrees with his opinion.

After that, O'Rourke traveled to Norman to take aim at other issues he said are plaguing America.

O'Rourke made several stops in the Sooner State.

“I’ve never felt so welcomed and at home than I do right now," the candidate said.

The former congressman out of El Paso took two weeks off, mourning 22 lives lost at a Texas Wal-Mart, a tragedy he said that's re-fueling his focus to end domestic terrorism. It's a feeling Oklahomans, unfortunately, known all too well.

“I’m learning from the people here what has happened in the past here in Oklahoma to better protect and secure our future," O'Rourke said.

But, when asked if he supports the death penalty for those like Timothy McVeigh or the El Paso shooter...

”I don’t support the taking of lives going forward," O'Rourke said. "And, I understand there are people who feel differently. But, at the end of the day, that’s my belief, but I understand those who feel differently about it."

After O'Rourke's tour of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, it was off to Norman.

Hundreds packed into a Norman pizza place, just a block from the University of Oklahoma's campus. There, O'Rourke called for gun reform, the end of racism and forgiving student loan debt to a crowd of loyal listeners, curious voters and even Trump supporters.

“Well, it looks like this is just 300 people," said Trump supporter Alice Leuck. "This isn’t like the thousands like that go and see our current president.”

“We don’t care how urban, how rural, how red you are, how blue, how you fall in the Electoral College, you are our fellow Americans before anything else," O'Rourke said.

Central Oklahoma wasn't O'Rourke's only stop in the Sooner State. Monday, he started off touring Black Wall Street in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, the site of the 1921 massacre.