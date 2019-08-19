Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A high-profile candidate in the Democratic race for president made a stop in Oklahoma on Monday.

Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, toured the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum on Monday afternoon. It is the site where 168 lives were lost in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in 1995.

O'Rourke talked about the shared connection his city has with Oklahoma City after 22 people were killed just two weeks ago in an act of domestic terrorism when a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart store.

"So much for us to learn from and we're also very inspired by the way that this community came together and has been defined not by act of terror but by the strength and the compassion, the caregivers, the first responders, law enforcement," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke posted photos of his time in the museum on Twitter.

White nationalism and domestic terrorism are not a relic of the past, they still threaten us today—in El Paso and in communities across America. Following Oklahoma City’s perseverance, we will overcome hate everywhere it lives, including in the White House. pic.twitter.com/la2sE0wcL6 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 19, 2019

The candidate also visited the OU campus in Norman.