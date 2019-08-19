Chickasha police investigating after man found with gunshot wound

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Chickasha after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Chickasha police responded to a shots fired call near 10th St. and Texas Ave. on Sunday just before 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old Chickasha resident with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man, who was riding a bicycle at the time of the incident, told police that a vehicle pulled up and a suspect fired at least one shot, hitting him.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there’s no further danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.