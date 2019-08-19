Cooking with Kyle: Berbere spice crusted tenderloin with galette potatoes

This recipe is a luxurious, unique recipe celebrating the life of Chef John Bennett. Kyle’s friend, Chef Quint Smith, who was also a lifetime student of Chef Bennett, prepared this dish to honor Chef Bennett’s memory.

Berbere spice is an Ethiopian curry spice blend, available at specialty markets such as Savory Spice or Whole Foods.

This is a showstopper! Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 – 5-7 lb. beef tenderloin cleaned and tied by the butcher

Beriberi spice blend

1 qt. Heavy cream

1 bun

Fresh thyme

2-3 Tbl fresh chopped or roasted garlic

1 large leek, chopped and rinsed

1 lb. grated gruyere cheese

1/2 lb. grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper

Directions