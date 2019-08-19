Cooking with Kyle: Berbere spice crusted tenderloin with galette potatoes

This recipe is a luxurious, unique recipe celebrating the life of Chef John Bennett. Kyle’s friend, Chef Quint Smith, who was also a lifetime student of Chef Bennett, prepared this dish to honor Chef Bennett’s memory.
Berbere spice is an Ethiopian curry spice blend, available at specialty markets such as Savory Spice or Whole Foods.
This is a showstopper! Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 1 – 5-7 lb. beef tenderloin cleaned and tied by the butcher
- Beriberi spice blend
- 1 qt. Heavy cream
- 1 bun
- Fresh thyme
- 2-3 Tbl fresh chopped or roasted garlic
- 1 large leek, chopped and rinsed
- 1 lb. grated gruyere cheese
- 1/2 lb. grated Parmesan
- Salt and pepper
Directions
- Remove all fat and membrane from tenderloin, roll and tie for more uniformity.
- Crust the tenderloin in the berbere spice mix and allow to sit for at least one hour.
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375.
- Heat 1 qt. heavy cream, garlic, fresh thyme and leek to boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Grate about 1 lb. gruyere cheese and 1/2 lb. Parmesan. Set aside.
- Take 6-8 large russet potatoes, peel and slice
- Take a large bowl and place the thinly-sliced potatoes into the bowl add warm cream mixture, cheese and salt and pepper. Mix.
- Lift the mixture up and out of the excess liquid and place mixture in a baking dish and press down firmly.
- Bake in oven for 35-45 minutes depending on thickness. Test with toothpick to make sure it is tender. The toothpick will have no resistance when the potatoes are fully cooked.
- Give the pan a little shake and see if most of the liquid is absorbed and set. If it is still loose, just put it back in for another 15 minutes. Should be nice and golden brown.
- Set aside to cool slightly so it can be cut. (This step can be done the day before)
- Heat pan and add small amount of oil. Sear tenderloin on all sides and place in your preheated oven. Cook for about 20 to 30 minutes depending on your doneness that you prefer. Remove at internal temperature of 110 for med-rare and 120 for medium. Remove and allow the steak to rest for about 5-7 minutes before cutting. This will allow for carryover cooking and for the juices to re-disburse into the muscle of the tenderloin.
- Cut galette into squares and serve on plate with 2-3 slices of tenderloin. Add your favorite vegetable and sauce. Kyle suggests a drizzle of pomegranate molasses or heat a little pomegranate molasses into your favorite steak sauce and serve. Enjoy!