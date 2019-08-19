× District attorney seeking death penalty in double murder case

DUNCAN, Okla. – A man charged with killing his wife and stepfather could face the death penalty if a jury finds him guilty of the crime.

The Stephens County District Attorney’s Office filed paperwork saying that they are seeking the death penalty for Shane Kirk.

In 2017, Duncan police discovered the bodies of Jessica Kirk and Dennis Duncan shot to death inside a home in Duncan.

Shane Kirk denied shooting the pair, even though his mother allegedly told police that she saw him holding a gun.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Kirk is scheduled to be formally arraigned later this week.