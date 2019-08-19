× Drive-thru area of Gold Dome may be torn down

OKLAHOMA CITY – A portion of Oklahoma City’s iconic Gold Dome may soon have a date with a wrecking ball.

The building at N.W. 23rd and Classen was home to a bank for many years, but nothing is currently planned for the site.

At this point, repairs to the main Gold Dome structure are still ongoing.

Now, the owner of the Gold Dome wants to tear down the drive-thru area.

Oklahoma City’s Urban Design Commission will vote on the matter next Wednesday.