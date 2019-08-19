× Jalen Hurts named starting quarterback for Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has announced who will take the starting quarterback position during the season opener.

On Monday, Riley named Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the Sooners’ season opener on September 1 against Houston.

Back in January, the former Alabama quarterback announced he would be transferring to OU.

“Now I’m Bama for LIFE — and that right there will never change!” Hurts said. “But now it’s also time for me to start a new chapter in my story. I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

According to Sooner Sports, Hurts played in three College Football Playoff National Championships, helping Alabama to the 2017 national title.

