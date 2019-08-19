Jury convicts man of conspiracy for his role in online romance scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 35-year-old man is facing up to 20 years in prison for his role in an online romance scam.

According to an indictment filed in 2017, 35-year-old Nnamdi Franklin Ojimba and others defrauded individuals by pretending to be in a romantic relationship with them online and then convincing the victims to send them money.

Ojimba went by the name “Edward Peter Duffey” online and claimed to be a successful financial advisor or said he was associated with charitable organizations.

Investigators say he pretended to have inside financial information, like knowledge that the victims’ investment firm was under investigation or was financially unsound. As a result, the victims would often send money to him for what they believed would be investments. However, prosecutors say Ojimba kept the money for himself.

Officials say two of Ojimba’s conspirators, Ken Ezeah and Akunna Ejiofor, have already been convicted and sentenced. Ezeah was sentenced to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay over $4 million in restitution to 10 victims.

Ejiofor was sentenced to seven years in prison.

On Aug. 16, Ojimba was convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud. Ojimba faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.