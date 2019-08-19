Man considered “dangerous” on the run after Oklahoma deputies discover guns, drugs in vehicle 

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A man is on the run following a vehicle accident in which deputies found guns and drugs inside the car.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident near Enterprise.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Cody Cooper fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive and left his girlfriend, Paz Duran, and two small children in the vehicle.

Two AR-15-style loaded rifles were found in the vehicle, as well as approximately three ounces of methamphetamine in a purse in a hole next to the wrecked vehicle, which also had their drivers licenses in it.

Duran was arrested for possession of a firearm while on probation, trafficking CDS-methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction of an officer.

Cooper is still on the run and has outstanding warrants in McIntosh and Muskogee counties. He should be considered dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.