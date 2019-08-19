Man facing murder charge in connection to deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is facing charges connected to a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Early Friday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a large fight near Hefner and Broadway Extension.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Robert Wilkins dead in front of a home.

Authorities say another victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found in the backyard of the home next door. While they were investigating the scene, a third shooting victim showed up at a local hospital.

Officials say Sadre Tobias Smith is facing a first-degree murder charge in the case.

