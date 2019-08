OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 200 animals found their forever homes over the weekend on “Clear the Shelter Day” in Oklahoma City.

“Clear the Shelter Day” was held nationwide Saturday in hopes of finding a loving home for every dog and cat across the U.S.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said on Saturday, they had 233 adoptions!

“That’s 233 happy tail wags and loving purrs,” the shelter posted on Facebook.