New rules in place for picking up passengers at Tulsa International Airport

Posted 10:08 am, August 19, 2019, by


TULSA, Okla. – If you’re picking up a passenger at Tulsa International Airport, expect some changes!

Since Sunday, drivers picking up passengers are longer allowed to park in the pickup zone.

According to FOX 23, drivers cannot park next to baggage claim on the actual street.

Airport officials say police will be monitoring and new signs have been placed to remind motorists.

Drivers picking up passengers can use the free cell phone lot or short term parking.

