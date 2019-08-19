× Officials investigating after body found in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Pottawatomie County.

Officials responded to the area near Benson Park Rd. and Gordon Cooper Dr. just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in the area and believe the incident may have been a hit-and-run.

The medical examiner and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office says the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will also be called.

No other details have been released at this time.