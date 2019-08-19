× OHP: Cause of fatal McCurtain County crash under investigation

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a Broken Bow woman.

It happened Saturday, at around 11:45 p.m., on US Highway 70, approximately 1.6 miles east of Valliant.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling westbound on the highway crossed the center line, striking a vehicle traveling eastbound. The westbound vehicle came to a rest in the roadway and the eastbound vehicle departed to the right and came to a rest on the south side of the road.

The report states 44-year-old Misty Barrick, of Broken Bow, was in the eastbound vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle was stable and taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.