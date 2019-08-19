× Oklahoma City Boulevard opens to traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been years in the making but Oklahoma City Boulevard is officially open.

The stretch of road follows the old I-40 Crosstown that was demolished several years ago.

The Boulevard also serves as a gateway to Scissortail Park, the new MAPS 3 Convention Center and Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Gov. Kevin Stitt were among those on hand for Monday’s grand opening.

“The completion of the Boulevard has been decades in the making and we’re excited to see its potential play out in the decades ahead,” Mayor Holt said. “The Boulevard will be a major point of entry to downtown and it ties together Scissortail Park, Chesapeake Arena, the Omni Hotel and the MAPS 3 convention center. It will be the anchor for countless business, housing and retail opportunities in the years ahead. This represents the end of the I-40 Crosstown story, but it is the start of a new story we’re anxious to experience.”