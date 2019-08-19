Oklahoma City schools giving free breakfast, lunch to every student

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma school district is making sure that students will not go hungry in class this year.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Public School District announced that it will participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

As a result, officials say all of their 45,000 students will be able to enjoy free breakfast and free lunch each school day.

Under the program, families are not required to submit a meal application for the benefit.

“Providing each child a nutritious and well balanced meal gives our students a better opportunity to succeed academically and athletically,” OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said. “Research has shown that students who eat breakfast and lunch on a daily basis increase their attendance, improve their behavior and perform better in school. Another great benefit of CEP is that it will change the perception of the cafeteria and make it a welcoming place for all

students, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

For more information, visit the district’s website.