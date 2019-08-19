Oklahoma City Zoo places second in national contest, receives funding for pollinator conservation work 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo placed second in a national contest, Party for the Planet, receiving a large donation for monarch and pollinator conservation throughout the state.

On Monday, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced the Oklahoma City Zoo placed second in the online public voting contest highlighting inclusive, family-friendly volunteer activities at AZA-accredited facilities.

Party for the Planet, held between Earth Day, April 22, and World Oceans Day, June 8, is one of AZA’s largest public engagement efforts to inspire others to respect, protect, and conserve wildlife and wild places. AZA-accredited facilities submitted video summaries of the impact of their events, which were evaluated on volunteerism impact, community engagement, and conservation message, and narrowed to ten finalists before going to public vote on Facebook and YouTube.

The zoo will receive a $10,000 conservation donation that will be awarded to Okies for Monarchs, an initiative of the Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative, that supports monarch and pollinator conservation across the state.

“The Oklahoma City Zoo is extremely grateful to our community supporters who voted for our video and helped us earn this incredible win for Okies for Monarchs and pollinator conservation,” said Rebecca Snyder, OKC Zoo curator of conservation and science. “As a founding member of Okies for Monarchs, we join them in their efforts to protect these vulnerable insects and know this donation will allow them to continue supporting efforts to educate and inform Oklahomans about the value of all pollinators and the simple steps they can take to protect them.”