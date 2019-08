OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen 1955 Chevy.

According to the sheriff’s office, a red 1955 Chevy was stolen overnight in the area of NE 10th St. and Triple X Rd.

The vehicle has an Oklahoma tag of EDX-895.

If you have any information, call (405) 869-2501.